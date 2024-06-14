South Africa: KZN Working Towards a Permanent Solution for Flood Victims

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government is working towards a permanent solution for the people affected by the recent storms.

"We are working closely with the eThekwini Municipality and the Provincial Department of Human Settlements to find quick solutions for sheltering those affected. SASSA [South African Social Security Agency] continues to capture applications for Social Relief of Distress food vouchers in response to the devastating storm in uThongathi," KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said on Thursday.

Mop-up operations continue in eMagwaveni settlement, as residents rebuild their homes in uThongathi. The area was hit by a devastating tornado, resulting in the loss of lives, livelihoods, and properties.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the temporary repairs of the Southern Aqueduct, in the south of Durban, will be completed in September this year.

Kaunda, accompanied by Deputy Mayor, Zandile Myeni and Human Settlements and Infrastructure Deputy Chairperson, Bheki Mngwengwe visited the aqueduct on Thursday to assess the progress on the replacement of the aqueduct.

In April this year, Kaunda introduced a contractor to commence with the replacement of the 30km bulk pipe, which supplies water to areas such as uMlazi, KwaMakhutha, Folweni, Chatsworth and Shallcross.

"While the R1.2 billion project is underway, the contractor is also doing temporary repairs on the existing pipeline to ensure that there is reliable water supply in the southern areas.

"The temporary repairs will be completed in September this year. The completion of the project will take 24 months," Kaunda said.

Once completely repaired, the pipeline will improve water supply to the south of Durban areas.