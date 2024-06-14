South Africa: Road Closures Ahead of First Sitting of Parliament

14 June 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The public is advised that numerous road closures will be in effect around the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) ahead of the first sittings of the two Houses of Parliament.

Parliament is gearing up to host the first sittings of the two Houses of Parliament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the CTICC.

Friday's proceedings will see Members of Parliament (MPs) electing a President who will form the seventh administration to govern the country.

The City of Cape Town's Traffic Service advises motorists to plan their routes accordingly and to avoid the foreshore where possible.

The following road closures will take effect:

  • Two left lanes on Walter Sisulu Avenue at Lower Long Street, towards Heerengracht Street. Only the right lane will be open to traffic. However, on Friday and Saturday, this lane could be closed as needed.
  • Lower Long Street is closed from FW De Klerk Boulevard towards Walter Sisulu Avenue.
  • FW De Klerk Boulevard is closed at Heerengracht Street, with local access only.
  • The left lane along Heerengracht Street between the Walter Sisulu Avenue traffic circle and FW De Klerk Boulevard.
  • The right lane at the MyCiti depot along FW De Klerk Boulevard.
  • The left lane on the elevated freeway next to the Convention Centre will be closed from 9 am this morning.

The closures will be in place until the events at the CTICC have concluded.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.