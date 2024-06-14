Zimbabwe: Health Facilities to Be Within 5km Radius Countrywide - VP Mohadi

13 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

All health facilities should be easily accessible to citizens, with no one travelling beyond five kilometres to seek medical attention, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Commissioning Runyararo Health Centre in Bumba, Chimanimani, VP Mohadi said Government is leaving no one and no place behind in terms of development.

VP Mohadi toured the health centre, which is self-sustaining with a full solar system, accommodation units for staff members, brick incinerators and water reservoirs.

The institution is also equipped with delivery, pre-natal, post-natal and procedure rooms.

It also has a pediatric ward, three consultation rooms and an imaging store that houses a mobile X-ray machine.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.