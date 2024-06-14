South Africa: Operation Shanela Continues to Yield Success in Ekurhuleni District

Two hundred and sixty nine (269) suspects were arrested for various crimes in Ekurhuleni District from Wednesday afternoon, 12 June 2024 until Thursday morning, 13 June 2024.

The successes emanates from integrated operations Shanela comprising of SAPS, EMPD, Gauteng Traffic, Community patrollers, Crime Prevention Wardens and other stakeholders.

Amongst others (230) suspects were nabbed by the Detectives during their suspects tracing operations Shanela across Ekurhuleni District Policing Precincts on Wednesday night. Thirty-nine suspects were arrested on Thursday during Operation Shanela led by the Ekurhuleni District Commissioner Major General Anna Sithole in Reigerpark area, whereby (55) traffic fines to the value of R18 303,00 were issued to the motorists; (4) suspects for possession of illicit cigarettes,(4) four for dealing in drugs, a suspect arrested for being in possession of a Replica firearm and (03) three illegal shebeens shut down.

In parallel to Operations Shanela in Reigerpark, a street Imbizo was conducted at Ramaphosa informal settlement by law enforcement agencies and stakeholders in order to address some of the thorny issues raised by community members, which include crime that is affecting Community members, substance abuse and Police visibility in some of the hot spots areas.

Ekurhuleni District Commissioner, Major General Anna Sithole applauded the members and the community for putting more efforts to ensure that safety and security of the citizens comes first in Ekurhuleni District.