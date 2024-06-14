Angola: President João Lourenço Expresses Dismay By França Van-Dúnem's Death

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço, on Thursday expressed dismay at the death of renowned nationalist, intellectual, politician and diplomat, Fernando José de França Dias Van-Dúnem.

In a note to which ANGOP had access, the President said that he was deeply saddened to learn of França Dias Van-Dúnem's death.

The president also points out that, "in the various political and diplomatic positions in which he distinguished himself, as Prime Minister, deputy and Speaker of the National Assembly, ambassador to Portugal and Belgium, the late nationalist always fulfilled his high functions with zeal, competence and patriotism, earning domestic and international prestige, to the point of having also been first vice-president of the Pan-African Parliament".

At the same time, the statement says, "Professor França Van-Dúnem developed a fruitful academic career, as a professor at the Catholic and Agostinho Neto universities, and was the author of several important works of research in the area of law".

For these aspects, the Head of State said that, with his death, "Angola loses one of its most notable figures, who did so much in life for the advancement of the Angolan people and the Republic of Angola".

"In this hour of sorrow, I offer the bereaved family, all his friends, colleagues, disciples and admirers my deepest condolences, hoping that they will perpetuate the memory of his achievements," the president said in the statement.