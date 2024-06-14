Angola: Over 500,000 People Benefit From Digital Literacy Training

Talatona — More than 500,000 young people Luanda and Benguela provinces have benefited in the last two years from digital literacy training under the "Digital Citizen" project, ANGOP learned on Thursday.

The information was disclosed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Empresa Interbancária de Serviços (EMIS), José Marcos, adding that the institution has invested around 400 million kwanzas in this program, with the aim to increasing citizens' literacy, making them able to use banking services in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the International Forum on Technologies in Angola (ANGOTIC-2024), José Marcos said the initiative is focused on training and disseminating best practices, allowing citizens to use payment methods properly, combating fraud through digital education.

He added that the project is running smoothly, which is why it will be extended to Huambo province later this year.

Running Under the motto "Digitalize, connect and innovate", ANGOTIC2024 runs until Saturday with the participation of 125 startups and 70 exhibiting companies, as well as 170 speakers, including 65 foreigners.

The forum aims to promote debate on current, global and future issues in information and communication technologies, share knowledge, facilitate networking for government entities, exhibitors and specialists, as well as present innovations and trends in the sector, and should serve as a factor in supporting national economic diversification.

Topics such as "The impact of 5G technology on the industry and the emergence of 6G", "Digital media and the challenges of new technologies in the media", "Cyber security and how to protect your business in the digital age" and "Ethics in the use of artificial intelligence" will be discussed.

It includes debates on "The current/future state of technological innovation incubators and startups", "Space education", "The secret of digital innovation" and "How to prevent data theft and cloning".