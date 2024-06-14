Rwanda Receives Over 100 New African Migrants From Libya

The rescued African refugees on arrival at the Kigali International Airport.
14 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan immigration officers on Thursday, June 13, received 113 refugees and migrants from Libya.

The new arrivals, originating from South Sudan, Eritrea, Sudan, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, and Somalia, are the 18th cohort of migrants who have been deported from the North African country under an emergency transit mechanism of the Rwandan government and the United Nations refugee agency.

Through the mechanism, which was set up in 2019 to support African migrants stranded in Libyan detention facilities, Rwanda has received more than 2,300 migrants and asylum seekers.

Rwanda remains committed to contributing in finding solutions to the global crisis and providing support to people in need, the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a post on X.

Through the mechanism, migrants' asylum claims are processed in Rwanda. More than 1,600 of the migrants have been settled in third countries.

Rwanda is home to more than 130,000 refugees, mainly from DR Congo and Burundi.

