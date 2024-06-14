Mauritius: Day of the African Child 2024 - Raising Awareness of Students On Substance Abuse

In the context of the Day of the African Child 2024, which is celebrated on 16 June every year, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the National Children's Council, held a one-day forum on education and substance abuse, today, at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis, in line with the local theme chosen for the Day: Zanfan Moris ini kont ladrog (Children of Mauritius united against drugs)

The forum endeavours to disseminate information regarding the effects and consequences of drug use to some 120 students from colleges in Port Louis, aged between 12 to 18 years of age. The sensitisation day activities included lectures on the drug situation in Mauritius and the national response by the National Drug Secretariat from the Prime Minister's Office; short films viewing followed by discussions with the representatives of the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit (ADSU); and demonstration of drug testing kit by the ADSU.

The students were also invited to make presentations on substance abused related issues. Exposés were presented about the main factors which contributed to the development of substance abuse; the effects of substance abuse on the human body; and recommendations to combat substance abuse among youngsters.

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, also addressed the students on the occasion, highlighting the serious adverse effects of drug addiction on both individual's life as well as on their family and friend relationships. She stressed that the Day of the African Child is a time to reflect on, and to commit to, a cause, and hence called on the young people to take a firm stand against drugs. "You are the master of your own destiny and the choice is yours: choose the right path away from drugs," she told them.

According to the Minister, Government was committed to fight drug trafficking and abuse. She recalled the recent setting up of the Drug Users Administrative Panel to assist drug users in their rehabilitation through education, counselling, treatment, aftercare, social reintegration or any other health therapy to help them overcome their addiction to drugs.

Moreover, Minister Koonjoo-Shah insisted that the fight against drug trafficking and abuse required the collaboration of every one. She therefore urged students to sensitise their peers to prevent them from abusing substances and developing an addiction.

Day of the African Child

The Day of the African Child (DAC) was instituted in 1991 by the Organisation of African Unity, now the African Union, in memory of the 16th June 1976 student uprising in Soweto, South Africa, where hundreds of school children, marching in protest against the poor quality of education and demanding to be taught in their languages, were killed.