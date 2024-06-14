Kenya: Sensational Paul Were Dreams of Winning Nsl Title With Mathare United

Nairobi — Former Kenyan international Paul Were says he dreams of winning the National Super League title with Mathare United and helping them back up to the top flight.

Were has been sensational since joining Mathare in mid-season and has scored four goals adding on 10 assists to see them move on the cusp of promotion back to the FKF Premier League (FKF PL).

"This will be a big thing for me (winning the National Super League). I have won the FKF Premier League with Tusker, I have won the FKF Cup with AFC Leopards and now winning with Mathare will be huge because I will have won all Cups on offer in Kenya," Were told Capital Sport.

Moved to Mathare from Rwanda

Were moved back to Mathare, his boyhood club, after leaving Rwanda where he was playing with Rayon Sports. He rejoined them in the second leg and has managed to help them remain in the top three as they chase a quick return back to the top flight.

He says the decision to rejoin Mathare was out of passion, after his previous ambition to move back to Europe hit a snag.

"Unfortunately when I left Rwanda, the windows in Europe were already closed and I want to thank the Mathare family led by former coach Odipo (Leonard) because they believed in me and gave me a chance. For me this was like coming back home and giving back to them. Coach Kim (Francis Kimanzi) has also come back and pushed us really well," said Were, nicknamed 'Maldez'.

The dazzling winger believes that they have the ability to win the NSL. At the moment, they are on the cusp of returning to the top flight.

One point away from promotion

The Slum Boys face off with Darajani Gogo at the Dandora Stadium on Friday afternoon, and only need a single point to confirm their place in next season's top flight.

They are currently on 76 points, after being awarded full three points from a past match against Rainbow FC following an administrative error on the former's side, allowing an official who had been red carded to sit on the bench.

The game had ended 0-0, but Mathare have now been given full points to move to within two points of Mara, who are the current log leaders. Mara face Kibera Black Stars in the late kick off in Dandora on Friday.

If they drop points against Kibera, and Mathare wins, then they will switch positions on the standings with two games to go.

Taking a game at a time

"For us at the moment, we are just looking at our games and taking a match at a time. We don't want to know how Mathare or any other opponent plays. We just want to win our games and see where it leaves us at the end of the season," Were said.

As his contract with Mathare comes to an end, the winger is still unsure about what the future holds for him, whether he remains at Mathare or makes a move elsewhere.

"When things are going well, sometimes you might be tempted to talk big but for me I am calm. I just want to first focus on finishing these three games and then from there, we see what comes off. I am yet to make a decision. But I will do that at the end of the season," he notes.