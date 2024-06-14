Tanzania: Relief to Over 12,000 Residents As SBL Funded Water Project Launched in Magu

Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) in partnership with the African Community Advancement Initiative (AFRIcai), have launched a water project worth 220m/- at Kabila Village, Magu District, Mwanza Region, as part of efforts to provide clean and safe water to the residents of the area.

With the capacity to serve 12,000 residents, the project entailed installation of submersible pump in the borehole, construction of pump-house, water storage cement block tank, pipe network and 13 new water points with a capacity to yield 87,000 Cubic meters of water per year.

The guest of honour, Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda, commended both SBL and AFRIcai for providing much-needed assistance to the residents of Kabila Village, stating that the two entities have been at the forefront of promoting development projects in the country that enable the presence of a productive and healthy community.

Mtanda added: "The collaboration between SBL and AFRIcai underscores private sector commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development. By investing in projects that address fundamental community needs like water supply, SBL and AFRIcai demonstrate their dedication to improving the well-being of Tanzanian communities and fostering long-term prosperity."

Speaking at the launching ceremony, SBL Managing Director Obinna Anyalebechi, noted that the project, known as "Water for Life," is part of similar initiatives the brewery has undertaken in regions across Tanzania, including Iringa, Arusha, Manyara, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Singida, Mara, Tanga, Ruvuma, Dar es Salaam, Pwani, and Dodoma, benefiting over two million people with access to clean and safe water.

"This year, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL), in collaboration with AFRIcai completed the construction of a crucial water project in Kabila ward, Magu district, Mwanza region.

"Recognizing water as a fundamental need and one of the most crucial resources, SBL through its community support program has been implementing water projects nationwide aimed at providing free access to water for people living in water-stressed areas. Through the 'Water for Life' initiative, SBL has implemented 26 water projects in water-stressed areas across the country, benefiting over two million people," Obinna said.

Giving her remarks, SBL's Communications and Sustainability Manager, Rispa Hatibu said, "The Kabila water project will not only improve the health of residents but also enhance economic productivity, particularly for women and girls who will no longer need to spend long hours fetching clean water, thus enabling them to attend school freely."

The Managing Director AFRIcai, Bonus Caesar, added by saying that the organization has policies focused on community well-being in the areas of water, health, education, and empowerment.

Caesar said "The strategic partnership between SBL and AFRIcai aims to eliminate water shortages by providing clean and safe water to 11,927 residents in the neighbourhoods of Ilambu, Mlimani, Igogo, Shuleni, and Majengo."

