Tanzania: Government Records Impressive 2023/24 Budget Execution

MINISTER for Finance, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said on Thursday the government has recorded an impressive budget implementation in the ending 2023/2024 financial year by executing various strategic projects while guaranteeing provision of significant social services to citizens.

Tabling the 2024/2025 general budget, Dr Nchemba said the government managed to collect a total of 35.25 tri/- equivalent to 79.4 per cent of the annual target.

In the 2023/24 budget, the government projected to collect 44.39 tri/- from domestic and external sources.

According to Dr Nchemba, as of April, 2024, a total of 35.25tri/- had been mobilised from respective sources. The Minister told the House that revenue collected by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) amounted to 21.31tri/-, equivalent to 79.7 percent of the annual target while non-tax revenue collected by ministries, independent departments and agencies amounted to 1.91tri/-, equivalent to 54.4 per cent of the annual target.

Revenue from Local Government Authorities (LGAs) own sources amounted to 931bn/-, equivalent to 81.4 per cent of the annual target.

The minister added that grants and concessional loans from development partners amounted to 4.93tri/-, equivalent to 90.1 per cent of the annual target, domestic borrowings amounted to 4.61tri/- , equivalent to 84.8 per cent of the target while external nonconcessional loans amounted to 1.56tri/-, which is equivalent to 74.5 per cent of the annual target.

On the implementation of strategic projects, the minister said 2023/2024 budget recorded great performance by completing some of the projects and ensuring smooth continuation of the implementation of other projects.

On transport projects, the minister said the government has successfully completed the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project Lot 1 and Lot 2 respectively.

"Those lots are now completed and the commissioning is ongoing. Train fares from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma have been announced. Adult passengers travelling from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma (444 kilometres) will pay 31,000/-.

He added that the government has also continued with the construction of SGR Lot 3 from Makutupora to Tabora, Lot 4 from Tabora to Isaka, Lot 6 from Tabora to Kigoma and Lot 7 from Uvinza to Musongati. He said the construction of all lots are in progress with financial support from the Standard Chartered Bank for Lot 3, Lot 4, and Lot 5, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) for Lot 6 and Lot 7.

Moreover, the government has continued to improve port infrastructure, including deepening of the existing berth to 15.5 metres and widening entrance channel and turning basin to 200 metres to accommodate Panamax sized vessels at the Dar es Salaam port.

On air transport, the minister said the government has continued with the construction of Msalato International Airport, saying the implementation has reached 56.9 per cent for package I, which covers infrastructure, and 22.56 per cent for package II, which covers buildings.

In addition, the government continues with the rehabilitation, expansion and improvement of Iringa, Musoma, Tabora, Shinyanga, Sumbawanga and Moshi airports. Likewise, the government has continued to improve the meteorological infrastructure through installation of two radars in Mbeya and Kigoma regions.

Also, the number of ATCL aircraft has increased to 16. On works and construction sector, the minister said the government has successfully continued with the construction of infrastructure to boost social-economic activities.

He said the 2023/2024 budget focused on the construction and rehabilitation of highways, regional roads, bridges, urban roads and rural roads through TANROADS and TARURA.

"As such, the construction of the 3-km Kigongo - Busisi Bridge and its 1.66 km access road to bitumen standard is at 88.0 per cent of its completion where a total of 426.1bn/- has been spent. This project is expected to be completed by 2024/25," he noted.

On energy sector, the minister said the government has continued with the construction of Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP). He said as of April 2024, the implementation had reached 97.43 per cent and power generation through Plant No. 9 has started, contributing 235MW to the National Grid.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project. The Minister said by May 2024, the government had paid a total of 307.3m US dollars, equivalent to 99.8 per cent of the required amount of 308m US dollars.

He said the pipes laying works are scheduled to commence in August, this year and the project is expected to be completed by December 2025. On water sector, the Minister said the government has continued with the implementation of strategic projects and initiated new ones.

He said as of December 2023, the availability of clean and safe water services reached 79.6 per cent in rural areas and 90 per cent in urban areas.

"Overall, these achievements have been contributed by the completion of 1,633 rural water projects and 213 urban water projects," said Dr Nchemba.