South Africa: GNU Pie Will Be Divided By Vote Share - No Cadre Deployment, Says Draft ANC Document

The ANC has formulated a draft document which outlines the key principles of the Government of National Unity, which includes sharing positions according to the proportionality of the electoral outcomes while seeking to professionalise the public sector.

While the Government of National Unity has not yet been concluded, the ANC has already set out basic principles for those looking to be a part of the agreement. This includes taking the bold step to introduce merit-based appointments.

In a letter sent to negotiators involved in GNU talks, signed by the ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, it outlines that they want a "professional, merit-based, non-partisan, developmental public service that puts people first."

This could pose a threat to the much-contested cadre deployment system of the party. The letter further explains how positions will be shared between partners.

"The Government of National Unity shall be constituted in a manner that reflects broadly the proportionality of the electoral outcomes, the allocation of seats in the National Assembly and the national interest...Building state capacity and creating a professional, merit-based, corruption-free and developmental public service. Restructuring and improving state-owned entities to meet national development goals," it reads.

The letter dated 13 June looks at the foundational principles of the pact along with a basic minimum programme of priorities as well as modalities of the agreement.

The document outlines 10...