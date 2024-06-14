Africa: AU-PSC - Morocco's Interest in Ai Highlighted in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — Morocco's interest in artificial intelligence (AI) was highlighted on Thursday in Addis Ababa before the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU).

Speaking at a public session of the AU-PSC on the theme "Looking into the future: Artificial intelligence and its impact on peace and security in Africa", the Moroccan delegation emphasized the actions undertaken by Morocco in the drafting of the 1st UN resolution on AI.

The Kingdom's active participation in the drafting of the 1st UN resolution on AI, entitled "Seizing opportunities for safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems for sustainable development", initially co-sponsored by Morocco and the United States and by 123 member states until the day of its adoption on March 21, 2024 by the UN, strongly demonstrates Morocco's interest in this vital sector, underlined the Moroccan delegation.

This commitment is rooted in the call for the development of new technologies urged by HM King Mohammed VI in the Throne speech on July 30, 2008. Since then, initiatives to promote AI have been undertaken, particularly in terms of promoting training and research & development, said the Moroccan delegation.

The Moroccan delegation reiterated that the historic resolution serves as the cornerstone for global governance in AI. They noted Morocco's pivotal role in the negotiations, given its leading position in AI on the continent. This is evidenced by the establishment of the "AI Movement" international center for artificial intelligence at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), the first of its kind in Africa. Morocco's pioneering efforts in AI research and its willingness to share expertise with other African nations were also highlighted.

Furthermore, Morocco organized, from June 3 to 5, 2024 in Rabat, the 1st High-Level Forum on Artificial Intelligence in Africa, under the theme "Artificial Intelligence as a lever for development in Africa". The Forum was initiated by the aforementioned institutions, in partnership with UNESCO, and was attended by representatives from over 30 countries, including some 15 African countries, embodying the Kingdom's commitment in this field to help find innovative solutions for African communities involved in the Continent's development, stressed the Moroccan delegation.

On this occasion, The Moroccan delegation highlighted that "if we manage to exploit AI optimally, developing countries in particular will save time, money, energy and human resources, which will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the factors and conditions contributing to the achievement and promotion of peace and security on the continent".