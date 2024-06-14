Uganda: CAA Tests Entebbe for Passenger Crash Response Readiness

ENTEBBE — The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is testing Entebbe International Airport for passenger aircraft emergency readiness.

In a statement, CAA head of public affairs and communication Vianney Luggya said the emergency exercise is a simulation of an aircraft and how rescue efforts would be coordinated.

"The public should not be alarmed by the beehive of activities in and around the airport in relation to the exercise," Mr Luggya said.

Comprehensive training and preparedness programs are critical to ensuring that all airport staff can respond effectively to emergencies.

Regular drills and simulations are conducted to keep personnel adept at executing emergency protocols.

In the high-stakes realm of aviation, the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) says effective emergency response is paramount.

Airline emergencies demand swift decision-making under pressure, often with limited resources and evolving conditions, it says.

Emergency simulation is done by replicating various scenarios whilst ensuring that all parties involved foster teamwork and enables managers to adapt and make calculated adjustments to manage crises effectively.

At many airports, it is often a cause of major concerns among travellers who are not aware of prior notice and run into fears of plane crash.