Kenya: Former Us President Obama to Visit Kenya Next Year

14 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that former United States President Barrack Obama will be visiting the country next year.

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of a strategic plan of the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association Ruto said the visit by Obama was agreed upon following a request he made during his state visit to America.

He said Obama would help the government set up a leadership school at the University of Nairobi.

Ruto said they agreed to establish a leadership school in Nairobi similar to that at the Kennedy School of Leadership in Harvard.

"I requested him to assist us set up a school in the fashion of Kennedy School of Leadership in Havard but this time to be a school of leadership in Nairobi University and I asked him, let us call it Barrack Obama School of Leadership in the University of Nairobi and he agreed, and he will come here next year,"

"And he has undertaken that he is going to mobilize support for a sustainable school of leadership because leadership is serious, and we want you guys to be better than us."

He urged young leaders to read and learn about leadership so that there can be better leaders in the future.

During the state visit to the US, President Ruto engaged in talks with former US Head of State Obama at the Blair House, Washington, D.C centered on democratic developments, climate change, peace, and security challenges in Africa.

Obama has visited Kenya several time with the recent being in 2018 after leaving the White House.

