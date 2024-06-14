Tunisia: President of the Republic Instructs Prime Minister to Represent Tunisia At G7 Summit in Italy

Tunis — President Kaïs Saied has instructed Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani to represent Tunisia at the G7 summit to be held in Italy on Friday, June 14.

During a meeting with the Prime Minister at the Carthage Palace on Thursday, the President of the Republic stressed the need to speed up the preparation of a draft law on the abolition of sub-contracting and fixed-term contracts.

He also underlined the need to "establish clear, objective and fair criteria that preserve the rights of those who have worked for years under the contract system and are now being replaced by new workers, so that workers remain hostage to the will of their employer to hire them directly after a certain period of time," according to a statement from the presidency.

The Head of State added: "There is no room for manipulating the hard work of those who have spent tens of years of their lives in a system that is akin to slavery.»

He noted that "the bill must anticipate the practices that some have resorted to by replacing workers with others to keep them in a vulnerable position".

The President went on to say that such practices are an attempt to evade the application of the law, in addition to contradicting the most basic rules of justice and fairness.

"Just as the owner of the company has rights, so do the workers, and justice requires that both sides of the scale be equal," he pointed out.