Namibia's Green Goal Is Flourishing - Mnyupe Clarifies Structural Development Issues

NAMIBIA has been making progress in the green hydrogen sector, as government intends turning the country into a global hub for green energy production and exports.

Green industrialisation offers Namibia an unprecedented opportunity to not only diversify exports, but also potentially to grow them exponentially in a labour-intensive manner, promising robust multiplier impacts on the economy.

During an inter vi ew wi th this publication, green hydrogen commissioner James Mnyupe said Namibia will look to export various products from the green hydrogen projects.

"Namibia is not looking to export green hydrogen, actually not today. Currently, we are looking to export either ammonia or other products from the pilot projects. Hydrogen is not the product, but it is an enabler of a multitude of products," he explained.

He further said Namibia is expecting more grants to help derisk the green hydrogen projects in this year.

The grants will help projects reach final investment decisions for the project to be feasible, and to attract real commercial funding.

During the discussions this week, Mnyupe revealed that page 63 of the Vision 2030 document states that Namibia must look to be a secondary sector-driven economy that focuses on manufacturing and knowledge intensive.

His best manifestation of that is the green industrialisation blueprint.

Launched in 2004 by founding president Sam Nujoma, the national vision was designed to promote the creation of a diversified, open market and industrialised economy.

When it was launched, Vision 2030 promised a resource-based industrial sector and commercial agriculture, placing great emphasis on skills development.

The key to a higher sustainable growth trajectory is by increasing export diversification by creating a host of globally-competitive products.

According to Namibia's green hydrogen strategy, the country will be able to produce hydrogen and its derivatives at highly competitive costs. It aims to export ammonia, methanol, synthetic kerosene and hot briquetted iron, which have relatively lower shipping costs. Namibia is well-placed to serve markets in Europe, China, Japan and South Korea and other parts of the world.

Disclaimer

On Wednesday, New Era published an article titled 'Mnyupe: Little Progress in Structural Development' that caused misinterpretations.

Mnyupe's actual comments highlighted that renewable electricity and green hydrogen are catalysts for driving the much-needed growth of the secondary sector, enabling Namibia to produce new products with a low carbon footprint, thus making these goods globally attractive.