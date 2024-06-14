Tanzania: Govt Allots 285bn/ - for Sports

DODOMA — THE government has allocated 285.3bn/- for sports development, with a focus on building standard stadia to stage the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

As Tanzania gets prepared to cohost the event with Kenya and Uganda, the Finance Minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, disclosed the amount while presenting the National Budget that totals 49.3 tri/-.

Of the said amount, 285.3bn/- has been assigned to the Culture, Arts, and Sports sector, representing a significant increase from the previous year's budget of 35.4bn/.

This indicates a substantial increase of 250bn/- for the ministry.

"The preparation of teams requires the availability of standard stadiums. The government is prepared to construct new stadiums and rehabilitate some of the existing ones. Regarding the quality of the pitches, the government has already enacted a law that provides tax exemptions for importation of turf and its equipment," Minister Nchemba noted.

This heavy allocation underscores the government's determination to bolster sports infrastructure nationwide, with a particular focus on stadium construction, renovation and the enhancement of sports facilities across the country.

During the budget presentation on May 23rd in Dodoma, Minister for Culture, Arts, and Sports, Damas Ndumbaro, outlined the ambitious plans set forth by the government.

"Notably, 125.29bn/- has been allocated for the development of the Arusha Sports Complex, signalling a significant investment in this key sporting venue," he said.

Additionally, substantial sums have been allocated for the enhancement of the Dodoma and Dar es Salaam sports complexes, amounting to 55.5bn/- and 26.5bn/- respectively.

Minister Ndumbaro emphasised that these initiatives align with the government's broader vision to elevate sports infrastructure to international standards, providing athletes with optimal training and competition environments.

Beyond the major sports complexes, a notable allocation of 11.5 bn/- has been dedicated to the construction and improvement of sports infrastructure in various schools.

This moves underscores Tanzania's commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of sporting excellence from grassroots levels.

Furthermore, the government has allocated 10.02 bn/- for the establishment of the Malya Sports Academy in Mwanza Region.

This academy is poised to become a beacon of excellence, offering specialised training programmes to groom future sports stars in Tanzania. In a bid to sustain and promote sports activities across the nation, the Sports Development Fund has received a substantial allocation of 8bn/-.

Additionally, 1.5bn/- has been set aside for the construction of the Malya Sports Development College, aimed at providing specialised education in sports management and development.

To provide to the holistic wellbeing of citizens, the budget includes provisions for the construction of state-of-the-art exercise and relaxation centres in Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, with an allocation of 12 bn/- .

These centres are poised to promote a culture of physical fitness and recreational activities, contributing to a healthier populace.