Tunisia: Civil Society Network Around the 'Tunisia's Culinary Route' Project

Tunis — Local NGOs signed an agreement to work together on "Tunisia's Culinary Route," a project to promote sustainable tourism implemented by the Ministry of Tourism with the support of the German cooperation agency GIZ Tunisia, in a bid to showcase and introduce the Tunisian culinary art of each region into tourist practices.

To this end, mini-tourist routes have been created between the NGOs "Tunisie l'Olivier Sfax," the "Association de continuité des générations" ACG Sfax, the DMO Djerba, "La Ruche Tozeur" and the "Association de sauvegarde des Ksour et du patrimoine de Beni Khedech."

"This network will help pool the skills, resources and expertise of each member NGO and consolidate the networking of those involved in mini-routes," said GIZ in a press release.

The goal is to promote this Culinary Route by showcasing the flagship products of each region, including new operators and new culinary mini-routes based on sustainable practices and the most famous local products of a region, and building synergies between the route's operators, tour operators and travel agencies.

Launched in 2022, "Tunisia's Culinary Route" is a new sustainable tourism approach that offers travellers the chance to discover Tunisia's culinary heritage.

To date, it has promoted six flagship products from six Tunisian regions: Cheeses from the North-West, Harissa from Cap-Bon, Wines from the North, Olives from the Centre and Dahar, Dates from the South-West and Octopus from Kerkennah.

It seeks to encourage creative culinary tourism and to include in the Tunisian tourism industry an approach to tourism that is environmentally friendly, socially inclusive and economically beneficial for local communities.

"Tunisia's Culinary Route" is part of the "Promotion of Sustainable Tourism" programme, implemented by the Ministry of Tourism with the support of GIZ Tunisia and financed jointly by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union Delegation in Tunisia, as part of its "Tounes Wijhetouna" (Tunisia our Destination) programme.