Rwanda: New Cabinet Members, Top Officials Take Oath

The new ministers and other government officials appointed by President Paul Kagame took oath of office on Friday, June 14, in a ceremony held at Parliament.

Article 118 of the Constitution of Rwanda provides that before assuming office, the Prime Minister, Ministers, Ministers of State and other Cabinet members publicly take the oath before the President.

President Kagame made changes in Cabinet and in government agencies on Wednesday, appointing Amb Olivier Nduhungirehe the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, replacing Dr Vincent Biruta. Biruta was appointed the new Minister for Interior, replacing Alfred Gasana who was named Rwanda's envoy in The Hague, where he replaces Nduhungirehe.

Other changes saw the former Director General of the National Institute of Statitistics of Rwanda (NISR), Yusuf Murangwa, appointed as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, replacing Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana. At NISR, Murangwa was replaced by Ivan Murenzi, who has been the deputy Director General.

Consolée Uwimana, the former Vice Chairperson of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) - Rwanda's ruling party - was named Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, replacing Valentine Uwamariya who was moved to the Ministry of Environment ministry in a similar capacity. Dr Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya who was Minister for Environment was moved to the Ministry of Public Service and Labour.

Other new cabinet members include Olivier Kabera as state minister in the Ministry of Infrastructure, replacing Patricie Uwase, and Mutesi Rusagara, as state minister in the ministry of finance where she will be in charge of resource mobilisation and public investment. Rusagara who has been the CEO of Agaciro Development Fund, replaces Jeanine Munyeshuli who was dismissed on June 3.

President Kagame also made changes at the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) where Aimable Havugiyaremye was named Secretary General, replacing Maj. Gen. Joseph Nzabamwita who was moved to the Office of the President to serve as senior security advisor.

Havugiyaremye has been the Prosecutor General at the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), a post now taken over by Angelique Habyarimana, who has been the Deputy Prosecutor General.