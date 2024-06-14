Rwanda: Kagame Dissolves Lower House

President Paul Kagame on June 14 dissolved the Lower House of Rwanda's bicameral Parliament, ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections slated next month.

The event coincided with the swearing-in of new cabinet ministers and other senior officials at the Parliamentary Buildings in Kimihurura.

According to article 79 of the Constitution, for election purposes, the President is required to dissolve the Chamber of Deputies at least 30 days and not more than 60 days before the end of the parliamentary term.

Outgoing Speaker Donatille Mukabalisa, who's not expected to retain the seat in the next Chamber of Deputies, said the Lower Chamber had passed a total 392 legislations over the last six years - with their five-year mandate having been extended by another one year to allow for alignment of parliamentary and presidential election cycles.

The fourth legislature commenced in September 2018 and its term was initially set to end last year. But, it's term was extended through article 173 of the Constitution, allowing for presidential and parliamentary elections to take place at the same time, this year.

Elections for Rwanda's next President and Members of Parliament are scheduled to take place on the same dates, in July.

The Chamber of Deputies has 80 members.

July 15 is the voting day for the President and candidates for the 53 'general' parliamentary slots.

The Diaspora goes to polls on July 14.

July 16 is the election day for 24 women MPs who will be picked by respective electoral colleges in accordance with national administrative entities; two MPs to represent the youth; and one MP representing persons living with disabilities.

The first Chamber of Deputies served from 2003 through 2008, the second 2008-2013, the third 2013-2018, and fourth 2018-2024.