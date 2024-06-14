Zimbabwe: 'Women Integral in Solving Everyday Issues'

Remember Deketeke — Women must play an integral role in formulating ideas that will support, contribute and benefit Government programmes to address day-to-day issues, Zanu PF Secretary for Women's Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona said yesterday.

She was speaking ahead of the Women's League Assembly to be officially opened by President Mnangagwa today.

At yesterday's meeting attended by the league's national executive held at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare, members presented concerns from their respective provinces.

Cde Chinomona said the league should unite in complementing Government's efforts.

"We are duty-bound to work hard and serve the women we represent starting from the grassroots level, villages and cells up to the highest levels of society. We must seasonally work towards ending hardships faced by our people, especially women.

"Let us take a hint from the work ethic demonstrated by His Excellency our President, Cde Dr Mnangagwa, who does not seem to enjoy a single day of rest in an effort to develop the nation," said Cde Chinomona.

Women's League members needed to be inspired by President Mnangagwa's rallying call of not leaving anyone or any place behind.

"Therefore, it is in the same light that I commit to work tirelessly and harder in uplifting and empowering women, which is a crucial step towards building a sustainable society where women can strive and contribute significantly to the advancement of society and improved livelihood," said Cde Chinomona.

The Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa has so far registered significant strides in empowering women and achieving gender equality through availing a basketful of opportunities.

"I would like to implore our presenters to not only inform but also educate us on the various initiatives that the Second Republic is putting in place to ensure socio economic and political empowerment," Cde Chinomona said.

The coming in of the Second Republic has seen the establishment of socio-economic emancipation facilities like the Zimbabwe Women's Micro-Finance Bank that empowers women in small to medium enterprises, amongst other initiatives.