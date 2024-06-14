Zimbabwe: Mutudza Targets Double Digits

In — Form FC Platinum midfielder Juan Mutudza has set himself a target of at least 10 goals in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League this season.

Mutudza is currently second on the Golden Boot race together with Bulawayo Chiefs' Never Rauzhi, with six goals each and they are a goal behind top goal scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders.

"My target is double digits.

"My brother (the late) asked for double figure goals this season, and my drive is to do better and try to make him happy," said Mutudza.

Last season, the attacking midfielder had eight goals to his name, in all competitions.

With the current season yet to reach mid-season, Mutudza believes he has time to bang more goals.

"I feel I can do better. I have six goals so far, and it is only the first round of the season.

"The second half is yet to be played. I have room to do better than last season and reach my target of double figures.

"I am trying to achieve something this season mainly for the team and also to have an individual accolade and also to honour my brother's (late) will," added the former Dynamos midfielder. The 25 year old player shares his lessons.

"Talent and hard work can get you somewhere and change you to a better person or player.

"Teamwork and one love is key in our profession, and we can achieve more together. Take one game at a time and leave room for improvement," said Mutudza.

Mutudza also said that working under the guidance of coach Norman Mapeza has moulded him into a better player.

FC Platinum will face Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium tomorrow.