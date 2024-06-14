Zimbabwe: Nyatanga Burial On Sunday

The late Eddie "Mboma" Nyatanga will be buried at Glen Forest Cemetery on the outskirts of Harare on Sunday.

Nyatanga, who was regarded as the godfather of the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association (ZNSSA), and a kingmaker in Zimbabwean football politics, died on Tuesday at the age of 63.

Mourners are now gathered at 4 Fairbank Close in Mt Pleasant Harare after the funeral shifted from Borrowdale Brooke.

But, Nyatanga's body will lie in state at Borrowdale Brooke tonight and in Mt Pleasant tomorrow before burial on Sunday morning.

"Burial has been confirmed for Sunday at Glen Forest.

"We are now gathered in Mt Pleasant but the body will also go to Borrowdale Brooke on Friday night, then in Mt Pleasant on Saturday," Nyatanga's son, Bruce told Zimpapers Sport.

A larger-than-life character, Nyatanga was a founding member of the ZNSSA and a very key figure in coordinating activities for national team fans.

Condolences continue to pour in for the late Nyatanga who was also a CAPS United supporter.

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee praised Nyatanga for his ability to coordinate football fans.

"Eddie was a larger-than-life personality and a pivotal figure in organising activities for national team fans and rallying support for his beloved Warriors.

"He will be deeply missed by all who had the honour of knowing and working with him," wrote ZIFA.

"I am at a loss of words, go well Mudhara Mboma," said Francis "Captain Franco", a popular Makepekepe and Warriors supporter.

United Kingdom-based football writer Danai Chitakasha hailed the late Nyatanga for his love for the game.

"May his soul rest in peace. He loved the game," said Chitakasha.

Chairman Zimbabwe Football Stakeholders Forum chairman Francis Nyamutsamba said Nyatanga deserved a state-assisted funeral for his unifying role in lifting Zimbabwe's flag high in football.

"The late former Soccer Supporters Association president who started the National Soccer Supporters Association was a unifier both within the football community and the nation at large.

"The country has been robbed of a patriotic and dedicated football leader who galvanised support for football around the country.

"His contributions towards football were immense since independence and buoyed the Warriors and the Mighty Warriors to greater success.

"As he has always done in the past, just recently, six months ago, he donated 14 full sets of football uniforms to teams playing football in the Highlands Area Zone, which shows his benevolent character.

"He leaves us at a time when football is set for a new transformation, and we will sadly miss the great counsel that he has always provided.

"In the same vein, we hope that the relevant football authorities, ZIFA and the Ministry of Sports and Government, will see it fit to render the late football icon a State-assisted funeral in recognition of the role that he played in raising the national flag when he represented Zimbabwe as ZNSSA president," said Nyamutsamba.