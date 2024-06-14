Zimbabwe: SA Lawmakers to Set Elect President

Cape Town. — South African lawmakers will elect the president today after being sworn in at the first Parliament sitting.

This session will reveal the unity government the African National Congress (ANC) has formed after losing its majority for the first time since 1994.

Lawmakers will also elect the new speaker and deputy speaker, with choices influenced by ANC-opposition negotiations following the recent election results.

Parties were under pressure to conclude negotiations by last night to fulfil the constitutional requirement to swear in lawmakers and elect the president within 14 days of election results being declared.

The African National Congress won 40 percent of the national vote during the country's highly contested elections, followed by the Democratic Alliance with just over 21 percent and the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party with about 15 percent of the vote in their first-ever elections.

The ANC has opted to form a national unity government that will include most political parties that contested the elections instead of a straightforward coalition with a few parties.

However, initial negotiations have laid bare the deep divisions between South Africa's political parties, with some already rejecting the proposed unity government while others have agreed to be part of it.

The ANC's national executive committee, the party's highest decision-making body between conferences, met in Cape Town yesterday to finalise the agreements it has made with the other parties and will make an announcement afterwards.

On Wednesday, the Inkatha Freedom Party, the fifth-biggest party with 3.85% of the vote, confirmed it had decided to join the national unity government that will be led by the ANC.

It said it had also started negotiations to form a coalition with the ANC and the Democratic Alliance in the KwaZulu-Natal province where the MK Party got the most votes.

"We will participate in the government of national unity for the sake of our country and for the sake of our people, who want life to continue with a stable government that will address their challenges," said IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa.

While the MK Party emerged as arguably the biggest winner in the elections with an impressive performance despite being formed only six months ago, it has refused to join the unity government and sought to prevent the sitting from going ahead.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Th Constitutional Court yesterday dismissed the party's application to interdict the chief justice from convening the first sitting, giving a go-ahead for it to proceed.

The party continues to dispute the election results, claiming widespread vote-rigging, and has said its 58 elected lawmakers will boycott the sitting.

South Africa's constitution says only one-third of Parliament's 400 lawmakers need to be present for a quorum and for the vote to elect the president to proceed.

The country's independent electoral commission and independent observers have declared the elections free and fair.

As the deadline to reach an agreement approached yesterday, the rift between the second-biggest party, Democratic Alliance, and the fourth-biggest party, Economic Freedom Fighters, appeared to be one of the main sticking points.

The leftist Economic Freedom Fighters have said they will not be part of any arrangement that involves the centrist Democratic Alliance, which they accuse of being anti-Black and opposed to policies that aim to address the injustices of South Africa's past, including black economic empowerment and land redistribution.

The parties remain ideologically at odds, with the Democratic Alliance declaring the EFF its top rival last year.

The animosity between the two suggests the ANC might have to form a national unity government that does not include the EFF and the MK Party, a pattern that may also play out in coalition governments at the provincial level, where the ANC also failed to maintain a majority in several provinces. africanews