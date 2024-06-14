South Africa: New Members of Parliament Sworn in

The National Assembly swears in lawmakers today. Political parties were scrambling to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) after there was no outright election winner.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has urged newly sworn-in Members of Parliament to reflect on past mistakes and commit to improving democracy in South Africa.

The Chief Justice on Friday presided over the swearing in of hundreds of Members of Parliament (MPs) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) during the first sitting of the National Assembly of the seventh Parliament.

Zondo described the first sitting of Parliament after the General Elections last month as an important milestone for South Africans.

"We get an opportunity to look back on the road we have travelled and see where we have made mistakes, and see where we have done well and make sure that in the fourth decade of our democracy, we will not repeat those mistakes," he told the House.

Zondo took the time to congratulate the MPs who were sworn in and reminded them of the position they occupy in the National Assembly.

"They make laws for our country and in that way, shape the future of our democracy. Therefore, as you take the oath or make the affirmation that you will make today, you will recall the responsibility that the people of South Africa have placed on your shoulders and the honour that you have been given, and the privilege to be part of this very important body in our country."

The Chief Justice stressed the importance of the oath taken by MPs, which enjoins them to be faithful to the Republic of South Africa, and to obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic.

Zondo reminded MPs that the oath or affirmation is "binding... on their conscience".

The election of the Speaker of the National Assembly is now underway after two nominations were put forward for this position. After this process is concluded, the elected Speaker will preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker.