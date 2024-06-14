South Africa: All Systems Go for Youth Day Commemoration

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) in partnership with the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, the Presidency and Limpopo Provincial Government are ready to host the commemoration of Youth Day on Sunday.

This year marks the 48th anniversary of the 16 June 1976 student uprising in Soweto, when young people protested against the Bantu Education Act, which enforced Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools and apartheid laws that oppressed black South Africans.

The 2024 Youth Day and Youth Month aim to promote the Sport for Youth Development (S4YD) agenda as a tool for social cohesion and solidarity in South Africa.

The 2024 commemoration of Youth Month, which will be held under the theme "Actively advancing socioeconomic gains of our democracy", will have added significance as it coincides with the celebration of 30 years of freedom.

NYDA Executive Chairperson, Asanda Luwaca, said among other key areas, this year's Youth Month focuses on sports for development of the youth and the nation.

Various developmental activities that will be held around the country in the lead up to Youth Day.

As this year's Youth Month is anchored around the role of sport as a transformative tool to build an inclusive and socially cohesive society, Luwaca said the proposed intervention is for government across all spheres to identify various sporting codes that will feature in programmes and projects planned to commemorate the Youth Month.

Luwaca said the NYDA will be hosting the National Youth Day Careers and Opportunities Expo in Polokwane.

"Over the last two years and post-COVID-19 pandemic there has been a reimagining of what the commemorative days ought to look like as previous Youth Day approaches were no longer relevant to young people.

"The focus has instead been on having a large-scale career and opportunities expo for young people that offer as many live opportunities as possible. This is more relatable to young people, as this is what interests them - opportunities for study, volunteerism, service, employment, and entrepreneurship," Luwaca said.

She said the expo will include "opportunity providers" from the private sector, government departments, civil society, academia, and development partners.

"It is important that young people are provided with platforms to access opportunities for their personal development, so that they can become active participants in the economy," Luwaca said.

The agency has confirmed over 110 opportunity providers to be joining the National Youth Day commemoration to be held at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane from 9am.

Other programmes taking place in Limpopo are anchored on the provision of access to opportunities as well as celebrating youth excellence.

Certification ceremony of young welders

Meanwhile, the NYDA, in collaboration with the Department of Correctional Services, and the Department of Labour and Employment will today host the certification ceremony of young welders who have completed their accredited welding courses.

This ceremony will take place at Fhulufelo Secondary School, where young people will also be given their start up toolboxes for their personal enterprises and cooperatives.

The agency will also on 15 June support the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture at its annual Creative and Cultural Industries Youth Expo to be held at the University of Limpopo, Mankweng.