Kenya: Power of Faith - World Record Holder Kipyegon Wins Women's 5000m At Olympics Trials

Nairobi — Double world record holder Faith Kipyegon stormed to victory in the women's 5000m at the national trials for the Paris Olympics, in what was her first race of the year.

The two-time Olympics and World 1500m champion clocked 14:46.28 in first place, ahead of world record holder for the women's 10,000m Beatrice Chebet who timed 14:52.55 in second.

The 2022 World 10,000m bronze medalist Margaret Chelimo clocked 14:59.39 in third place.

Kipyegon, who has been nursing a nagging hamstring issue for a while, expressed excitement at being able to do what she loves most.

"I thank God that I have run really well today after being out for a long time. People have been asking 'where is Faith?' and so I had to come out and clarify that I have been grappling with an injury. I thank my fans and everyone who has been supporting me through this trying time," Kipyegon said.

The world 5000m champion exhibited patience in the 12-and-a-half lap race, running at the tailend of the pack for majority of the race.

With three laps to go, Kipyegon unleashed predatory vibes to shoot to the front of the pack, the bookmakers' prediction unfolding as Chebet and Chelimo followed closely.

Hard as she tried to catch up with her fellow record holder, Chebet could not cope with the powerful kick of Kipyegon who was now poised for the first position.

Chebet, however, did more than enough to establish an insurmountable gap between her and Chelimo to clinch second place.

Reflecting on the team to Paris, Kipyegon is confident the three of them can bring glory to the country as far as the women's 5000m is concerned.

"It is a really great team...working with this girl here (Beatrice). We were together in Budapest and I won gold and she won bronze. This time we are going to do our best to see what we can do in the women's 5000m in Paris," she said.

Kipyegon is also expected to compete in the women's 1500m, for which she will be defending her title at this summer's race.