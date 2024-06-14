Kenya: Beware! Kenya's Unga Group Not Hiring, Job Ads On Facebook Are Run By Scammers

14 June 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Grace Gichuhi

Beware! Kenya's Unga Group not hiring, job ads on Facebook are run by scammers

IN SHORT: A Facebook job advertisement claiming that Unga Group, a major Kenyan miller, is recruiting for various positions is a scam, the company has told Africa Check.

A job advert that appears to be from the Kenyan company Unga Group has been circulating on Facebook.

Unga is one of the largest flour milling companies in Kenya. Established in 1908, its products are staples in many Kenyan households, with some exports to neighbouring countries.

According to the company's LinkedIn page, it has between 500 and 1,000 employees. It also has a significant number of casual workers.

The advertisement reads: " UNGA LIMITED company needs the following worker urgently, 1.Cleaners 2.Packers 3.loaders and offloaders 4.Receptionists 5.Day guards 6.Night guards 7.Cashiers 8.Drivers 9.Attendants GRAB YOUR VACANT RIGHT NOW. WHATSAPP THROUGH OUR OFFICIAL CONTACT 0703808913 Starting with the word UNGA LIMITED."

This job advert also appears here and here. But is Unga Group really looking to expand its workforce? We checked.

Fake job ad

The job advert posted on Facebook contains numerous grammatical and spelling errors. If the ad were published by a reputable company such as Unga, we would expect it to be error-free.

Interested candidates are instructed to contact a listed phone number via WhatsApp. When we contacted the number, we were asked for personal details including our name, current location, age and highest level of education.

We were then instructed to travel to a location unassociated with the company for an interview and to bring our national identity card.

Most companies, including Unga, advertise job vacancies on their official websites and verified social media accounts. They do not charge any fees for the application process.

At the time of publication, the group said on its LinkedIn profile that it had no job vacancies.

Africa Check contacted Unga to verify the legitimacy of the job advertisement.

"Ignore them, they are scammers," said the miller.

Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

