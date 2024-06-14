Kenya: Fuel Prices Drop By Between Sh3 and Sh6 in Latest EPRA Review

Nairobi — Fuel prices have dropped by about Sh3 and Sh6 in the latest Energy, Petroleum, and Regulatory Authority (EPRA), coming on the back of Kenya's currency appreciation against major global currencies.

While a litre of super petrol has declined by Sh3, diesel has dropped by Sh6.08, and kerosene by Sh5.71.

In Nairobi, a litre of super petrol will retail for Sh189.4 starting at midnight, down from Sh192.84 now.

A litre of diesel will also drop to Sh173.1 with kerosene, similar to Sh163.05.

The decline in forex charges from Sh134.63 in April to Sh132.72 per one American dollar helped cut fuel charges, according to EPRA.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 1.95% from US$765.87 per cubic metre in April 2024 to US$750.95 per cubic metre in May 2024; Diesel decreased by 3.92% from US$719.21 per cubic metre to US$690.99 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 6.84% from US$728.97 per cubic metre to US$679.14 per cubic metre," EPRA said in its latest monthly review.