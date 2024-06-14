Eritrea: Message of Condolences

Asmara, 14 June 2024 - President Isaias Afwerki has extended his deepest condolences to Mr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi. This follows the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Dr. Saulos Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, along with other government officials and personalities.

President Isaias Afwerki expressed his sincere sympathies on behalf of the government and the people of Eritrea, as well as on his own behalf, to President Lazarus Chakwera, the government and people of the Republic of Malawi, and the families of the deceased.