Zimbabwe: Kaindu Eyes Winning Return

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu wants the resumption of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action to bring a change of fortune for his side after a winless run in May.

Bosso will host newcomers Bikita Minerals at Barbourfields on Sunday in a Matchday 15 encounter.

The Bulawayo giants now trail leaders Manica Diamonds by seven points despite leading the standings in the opening weeks.

We started very strong. We were on top for seven strong weeks. Unfortunately, we dropped momentum along the way.

"The break worked in our favour and injured players are now fit to play. That is a plus for us. We want to bounce back to how we started, said Kaindu.

Kaindu believes they have to approach the game against Bikita Minerals, who have enjoyed good results against the league's big guns so far in the campaign, with caution.

We have to be cautious going into this game. This game will determine how our next game will be for us. We are aiming for maximum points. One thing that will be guaranteed is a fight from us, he said.

Last season, Bosso ended the league in fifth position with 55 points and Kaindu believes they will improve this season.

This season, we are scoring in almost every game. The strikers are doing well. We have improved from last season, although there is still room for improvement. Football is a process that requires time.

We are working on polishing up the whole product, but overall, I am satisfied with the way these players are playing,said the 46-year-old coach.

Kaindu said his main goal is for Highlanders to be better than last season.

Highlanders is a big team. Expectations are always high. We thrive to become a competitive side. This season is very competitive, but we hope that for the best. Our goal is to be better than we were last season, without giving ourselves pressure, he said.