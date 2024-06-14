Zimbabwe: Police Hunt for R121 000 Robbers

Police have launched a manhunt for three robbers who raided a house in Colleen Bawn, Matabeleland South before stealing over R121 000 and three cellphones, early Wednesday morning.

During the robbery, one of the victims was stabbed with a knife on the thigh.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations were still in progress.

"Police in Colleen Bawn are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house at Khayelitsha Compound on June 12, 2024 at around 0200 hours.

"Three unknown suspects who were armed with knives and a pistol raided the house where they stole ZAR121 050 cash and three cellphones.

"One of the victims was stabbed on the thigh with a knife by the suspects," he said.

Meanwhile, two pistols and a revolver, all loaded with five rounds each, were stolen from a security company in Chipinge on Tuesday after three security guards were disarmed by 10 yet unknown suspects.

Police are appealing for information that could assist them with investigations.