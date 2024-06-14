Zimbabwe: Zimra Seeks Partnership With Media On Tax Education

14 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is working on a robust plan to engage the media including community radio stations to boost its tax education initiatives.

This was revealed by ZIMRA's corporate communications executive , Mr Gladman Njanji, during a training workshop for journalists on tax and SDGS education in Masvingo this week.

The training was held in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, which is running a two-year programme on tax education and SDGs.

Mr Njanji said there was a strong need to provide tax payers with the right education to enhance voluntary taxation.

He said if ZIMRA collects more taxes , the government would be able to fully implement its commitments, among them the protection of civil society.

Mr Njanji said the revenue authority will also roll out road shows and engage the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) to sponsor a media award on taxation as a way of motivating journalists to create more content on tax-related issues.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.