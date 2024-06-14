Zimbabwe: Zimra Seeks Partnership With Media On Tax Education

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is working on a robust plan to engage the media including community radio stations to boost its tax education initiatives.

This was revealed by ZIMRA's corporate communications executive , Mr Gladman Njanji, during a training workshop for journalists on tax and SDGS education in Masvingo this week.

The training was held in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, which is running a two-year programme on tax education and SDGs.

Mr Njanji said there was a strong need to provide tax payers with the right education to enhance voluntary taxation.

He said if ZIMRA collects more taxes , the government would be able to fully implement its commitments, among them the protection of civil society.

Mr Njanji said the revenue authority will also roll out road shows and engage the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) to sponsor a media award on taxation as a way of motivating journalists to create more content on tax-related issues.