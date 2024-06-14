South Africa: Government of National Unity Will See Parties Consulted On Ministerial Appointments, According to Signed Agreement

A copy of the final government of national unity agreement signed by the DA and the ANC confirms that the Deputy Speaker role will go to the DA, and that membership of the Executive will be divided according to votes received in the elections.

The final government of national unity (GNU) agreement was signed at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the venue hosting the first sitting of the seventh Parliament, shortly after noon on Friday.

The agreement, seen by Daily Maverick, bears the signatures of DA federal chair Helen Zille and ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula.

There are no other party leaders listed, and the document does not specify which parties - beyond the ANC and DA - will be part of the GNU. It leaves open the possibility that other parties may join the GNU later, subject to the agreement of the original parties.

The GNU agreement makes it clear that parties will cooperate "in both the Executive and the Legislature". In other words, it encompasses both ministerial appointments and Parliament.

ANC to take Speaker, DA Deputy

As was reported earlier on Friday, the agreement will see the DA vote alongside the ANC in support of Thoko Didiza as Speaker in exchange for ANC backing for the nomination of the DA's Annelie Lotriet as Deputy Speaker.

In addition, GNU parties will be given leadership positions of "some committees" in Parliament.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is to be given the role...