Kenya: UK Announces Sh82mn Donation to Kenya to Improve Green Infrastructure

14 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Feddy Mwende

Nairobi — The United Kingdom has announced a Sh82 million funding to improve green infrastructure initiatives with Kenya.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who stated that the "innovative partnership will lead to closer cooperation with the Kenyan government on strategic infrastructure and investment."

He described it as the first partnership between the G7's Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.

He further said that the UK is committed to driving a more effective international system that improves lives for people across the globe.

PM Sunak also outlined the importance of supporting countries in delivering their own clean energy transitions and leveraging opportunities presented by AI.

"The green transition and the development of AI are key components of this and the funding announced today will help ensure that these seismic changes happen in a way that works for all," he said.

The PM was speaking during the G7 summit in Apulia, Italy.

