Mozambique: Nyusi Challenges Judiciary On Drug Trafficking

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday challenged the judiciary to join forces in the fight against drug trafficking, taking into account that the phenomenon also plagues other countries in the southern African region.

Nyusi launched the challenge in Lichinga, capital of the northern Province of Niassa, during the inauguration of a new provincial law court.

"The judiciary can and must strengthen the repression of drug trafficking through the application of the law, as well as the training of all stakeholders on this crime and related offences', Nyusi said.

To this end, Nyusi added, the judiciary must contribute to strengthening behavioral norms and rules for better social coexistence and strengthen coordination with other state institutions involved in implementing joint strategies to prevent and combat drug use and trafficking.

He said there is also an urgent need to encourage scientific research by organizations aimed at better defining and understanding existing criminal and health problems.

He pointed to young people as the segment of the population most affected by the problem. "In our country, drug use is highest among men aged between 21 and 30', Nyusi said, "and this is a scenario that leaves this social stratum very vulnerable to risky anti-social behavior that endangers their physical and mental health'.

"We are facing a transnational challenge', he stressed, "and we must not lose sight of the fact that Niassa has an extensive lake border with two neighboring countries, Tanzania and Malawi, a situation that can be exploited by drug traffickers'.

With this inauguration, under the "One district, one decent court building' initiative, the government is getting closer to the ultimate goal, which is to ensure that all Mozambicans have at least one court in their district.

He said that, in Niassa province, only the districts of Ngauma and Maúa remain to complete the courts planned for this phase.

The Niassa provincial governor, Judite Massenguele, expressed the residents' gratitude for the new court.

"This building is living and visible testimony to your commitment to ensuring that all Mozambican citizens, regardless of their geographical location, have access to a justice system that is fair, efficient and accessible, thus consolidating the development of our Niassa province', he said.

The infrastructure includes three floors, seven registry offices, photovoltaic water supply systems and cost the court coffers around 250 million meticais (around 3.9 million dollars at the current exchange rate).