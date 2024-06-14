Uganda: NRM Announces New Committees Amid Corruption Scandal

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has distanced itself from three of its parliament members who were recently arrested on corruption charges, underscoring that no individual will be protected if found guilty of corruption.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong has committed to a thorough governmental cleanup. He revealed that the party is in the process of rigorously vetting candidates for chairperson positions of parliamentary committees. The final list of appointees will be announced this Friday.

As the nation grapples with the shock of high-profile arrests of parliament members and officials on corruption charges, the NRM remains steadfast in its activities. This situation may have necessitated a meeting of the party's governing council yesterday.

According to Todwong, the meeting was not solely focused on the arrested members. However, he emphasized that the NRM is unwavering in its fight against corruption. All individuals arrested will be subjected to the full extent of the law, and their charges will be thoroughly investigated.

Todwong affirmed the NRM's resolve to cleanse the government, stating that anyone caught in corruption will face severe consequences.

In an unprecedented move, the NRM has decided to meticulously scrutinize candidates for the chairperson positions of parliamentary committees. Following a three-day evaluation period, those who pass the vetting process will be announced.

Despite repeated vows by NRM Chairman Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to combat corruption, the recent arrests have raised concerns about the effectiveness of these declarations. The persistence of corruption remains a significant issue.