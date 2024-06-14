South Africa: Four Suspects Appear in Court After Being Found in Possession of Suspected Stolen Copper Cables

press release

POTCHEFSTROOM — Four suspects between the ages of 25 and 28 appeared before the Potchefstroom Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 13 June 2024, for possession of suspected stolen copper cables as well as destruction of essential infrastructure.

The suspects; Sphelelo Mbatha (25), Menelisi Nala (26), Sibusiso Hlatswayo (26) and Mlungisi Sibanda (28) who is a Zimbabwe foreig national, were arrested on the N12 road on Wednesday night, 12 June 2024, by Potchefstroom Flying Squad and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

According to information received, Potchefstroom Flying Squad were conducting patrols when they came across two suspicious vehicles;a blue Toyota Hilux bakkie and a White Chevrolet Cruise, which were parked at one of the Malls during the day. The police searched the two vehicles, but nothing was found.

At about 23:45, the team spotted two suspicious vehicles with Gauteng Province registration numbers driving to the direction of Johannesburg along the N12 road. Police stopped the vehicles and conducted searches. It was at that point that copper cables were discovered.

The police further found instruments used to cut copper cables. The copper cables were identified as that of Telkom SA. The suspects were arrested and made first appearance before the Potchefstroom Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 13 June 2024. Their case was postponed until next week Wednesday, 19 June 2024, for formal bail application.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the team for working together in making sure that the suspects were arrested.