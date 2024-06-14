South Africa: Police in Giyani Investigate an Inquest After the Lifeless Body of an 88-Year-Old Man Discovered At a Farm in Nhlaniki Village

press release

POLOKWANE — The Police in Giyani are investigating an inquest case, after the lifeless body of an 88-year-old man, was discovered at a farm in Nhlaniki village at Giyani policing area, on Thursday, 13 June 2024.

According to information, the Police, the victim was reported missing on Friday, 07 June 2024, where he allegedly left home without notifying any of his family members.

Provincial Search Rescue Unit was summoned to the scene. Subsequent to their thorough search, the victim was found lying on the ground without visible injuries at the small tar roads of the local farm in Nhlaniki village.

The Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead. He was identified as Ngeche Phineas Masuluke (88) of Nhlaniki village.