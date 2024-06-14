South Africa: Letlhabile Police Request Community Assistance in Locating Missing Man - Elliott Jiyane (54)

press release

POTCHEFSTROOM — The police in Letlhabile request the community's assistance in locating 54-year-old Mr Elliott Jiyane, who went missing from Boikhuco Old age home in Letlhabile, outside Brits. In addition, Mr Jiyane who is originally from Jubillee township, near Pretoria is mentally challenged.

He was last seen on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, at about 11:44. A search was conducted in and around Letlhabile without any success. It is suspected that he might be around the vicinity of Rietgat. During his disappearance, Mr Jiyane was wearing a light brown jacket, black and white T-shirt and one white shoe. He is average in height with a skinny built body and light skin in complexion. He has a bald head.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Jiyane's whereabouts to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Peter Sakonekha of Letlhabile Detectives on 082 416 0670 or your nearest police station. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App on your smart phone or alternatively call Crime Stop on ‪‪08600 10111.