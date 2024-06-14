South Africa: Accused Persons Get Life Sentences Each for the Brutal of Murder Kagiso Mongale

press release

POTCHEFSTROOM — The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena and the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr Rachel Makhari welcomed life sentences handed down to three accused persons by the Molopo Regional Court on Monday, 10 June 2024.

Lawrance Letlhotlho (30), Albert Letlhotlho (29) and Ofentse Mosweu (29) were among a group of people who were arrested on Wednesday, 14 March 2018, for assaulting and killing a 24-year-old Kagiso Mongale.

The accused were accusing Mongale of committing burglaries in and around Lomanyaneng village. According to reports, the three accused brutally stoned the victim to death at Majemantsho village, near Lomanyaneng outside Mahikeng. Following the incident, the victim sustained multiple head injuries and died on the scene. The police were called and the suspects were ultimately arrested after evidence linked them to the case. They have been behind bars ever since their arrests.

Lieutenant General Sello Kwena and Dr Rachel Makhari, lauded the Investigating Officer; Warrant Officer Samuel Matiti as well as the Prosecutor; Advocate Gwai and all other role players for their dedication and resilience that made it possible to secure the hefty sentence, which they said will definitely send a strong message that mob justice cannot be tolerated.