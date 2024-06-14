Uganda: Salam TV and Partners Spread Joy With #eidaladha2024 Packages

Salam TV has teamed up with Prestige Margarine, Royco, and Infotrust Property Consultants LTD to deliver #EidAlAdha2024 packages to the lucky winners of the #EttuLyaEid campaign 2024.

The winners of this year's #EttuLyaEid campaign were thrilled to receive their #EidAlAdha2024 packages. Courtesy of the generous contributions from Prestige Margarine, Royco, and Infotrust Property Consultants LTD, the packages brought smiles and gratitude, making the occasion even more special for the recipients and their families.

Kaitesi Recheal of Infotrust Property Consultants highlighted the importance of community support, stating, "Giving back to the community is a core value for us. That's why we consistently partner with Salam TV and Salam Charity in their humanitarian efforts." She also mentioned that Salam Estates are still available for purchase at 4.5 million, encouraging interested buyers to secure a plot.

Hajji Kazibwe Yasin of Chapa General Enterprises shared his company's commitment to community wellness and joy. "Partnering with Salam TV, we're excited to present #EttulyaEid packages to our fortunate winners, showcasing the health benefits of our products and enhancing their #EidAlAdha2024 celebrations," he said, extending warm Eid greetings to everyone.

This collaborative effort by Salam TV and its partners has brought joy to many, embodying the true spirit of #EidAlAdha2024. As the Muslim community celebrates this meaningful occasion, these acts of generosity serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of kindness, compassion, and giving back to the community.