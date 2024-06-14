Namibia: Combating Content Piracy Together

Partners Against Piracy (PAP)- a Pan-African initiative aimed at combating content piracy, one of the creative sector's most pressing challenge, was launched in Windhoek earlier this week.

MultiChoice Namibia, in collaboration with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa), the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), Namibia Film Commission (NFC) and Co-Creation Hub, are all partners in the initiative.

Speaking at the launch, Claudia Capelao, NIPDB manager of MSME Ecosystem Optimisation, shared key points regarding piracy, including the economic implications and efforts towards advocating for stronger laws, and better enforcement to deter piracy.

"Piracy results in a massive financial drain on the creative economy, affecting not just the creators, but the entire support ecosystem. It is a significant threat, but with collective efforts and innovative solutions, it can be combated. Protecting entrepreneurs and the creative industry is crucial for preserving cultural heritage and ensuring future growth," she said.

The event included a panel discussion of experts such as Yolanda Kalenga, who is the chief legal officer at the Office of the Attorney General and admitted legal practitioner at the High Court of Namibia, Ainna Kaundu (Bipa intellectual property executive), Wycliffe Kauuova (MultiChoice Namibia field services and piracy officer), Efraim Vilho (CC Hub community manager), and Hertha Katjivena (Namibia Film Commission's media officer).

During the discussions, Kaundu said the reason that everyone can watch free movies or distribute music on platforms such as WhatsApp is not necessarily because of technology, but because their moral compass does not tell everyone that something is wrong with this.

"In a global setting, there is a gravitation towards seeing piracy as a serious crime. This is not just about unauthorised usage or distribution of content - it takes away the incentive of one having to invest in creativity," Kaundu said.

The discussion also touched on the laws in place that prevent piracy, the need for more data regarding piracy in Namibia, and success stories on anti-piracy initiatives that MultiChoice Namibia has undertaken.

By ethically consuming content, panellists concurred that it would help sustain the creative industry, and support the dreams and jobs of many individuals.

"Every start-up thrives on innovation and creativity. That's how they survive. Piracy poses a threat. Start-ups need to understand that the unauthorised sharing of products in the market affects their market competitiveness and leads to revenue loss. Protect your intellectual property," said Vilho.

MultiChoice Namibia managing director Roger Gertze applauded partners for their insights and contributions on piracy.

"Studies have shown that pirated streams and downloads disrupt every facet of the production value chain, directly threatening those who create and deliver content, and MultiChoice Namibia remains resolute in its determination to combat this threat," he said.