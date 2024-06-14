Kenya: Beatrice Goes 'Beast' Mode in Training in Quest for Olympic Gold

Nairobi — World 3000m steeplechase silver medalist Beatrice Chepkoech says she is putting in a double shift in training ahead of the Paris Olympics next month.

Chepkoech says she is treating the quadrennial games with the seriousness it deserves and as such is preparing with her mind fixated on the podium.

"We have been training really hard because we are aiming for the Olympics. Obviously, today I was a bit fatigued because we have been putting in the work in training. We are looking for a good performance for the Olympics and so cannot take it lightly," the world record holder for the women's 3000m steeplechase said.

The 2019 world 3000m steeplechase champion will be competing in her third Olympic Games after finishing second in the national trials at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Chepkoech clocked 9:22.76, behind winner, world 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist Faith Cherotich, who timed 9:22.28.

Commonwealth Games 3000m champion Jackline Chepkoech came third in 9:34.86.

Chepkoech revealed they have been working together in training and expected each one of them to grab the top three places.

"Today's race was like training for the three of us because we come from the same management team. We were sure of making the podium as you have just seen. We had planned it this way and didn't want any of us missing out on the top three slots," she said.

Chepkoech added: "We saw that all the other athletes were upcoming ones compared to us who have competed in the Diamond League. We were talking to one another all throughout the race...encouraging each other."

She further believes their chemistry bodes well for Kenya's quest for its first Olympics title in history.

The success of this quest, Chepkoech believes, rests upon their teamwork.

"When we go to the residential camp, we are going to sit together as a team as well as with our coaches and come up with a strategy to ensure success. We believe we will bring this title home," she said.

At the last edition of the games, Chepkoech finished seventh after clocking 9:16.33, in a race won by Ugandan Peruth Chemutai.