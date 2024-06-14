Angola: Minister Highlights Investments for Digital Transformation of Economy

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira, Thursday in Luanda, highlighted the government's investment in the "digital transformation" of the economy and society for the well-being of the population.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of Angola's largest international technology, communications and innovation event, "ANGOTIC 2024", the minister said the country has robust infrastructures in the sector and national staff of high technical and scientific quality.

According to Mário Oliveira, the sector is firmly committed to working to strengthen infrastructures with telecoms services throughout the country, and is at the forefront of telecoms leadership on the continent.

Among the infrastructures, he highlighted the National Terrestrial Fiber Optic Network, the international submarine fiber optic cables, the National Space Program and the microwave networks.

The minister added that the result of these investments allows the country to have technological conditions that contribute to the "path" to be pursued, towards the administrative modernization of the state and the digital transformation of the economy and society.

According to Mário Oliveira, the social sector is one of the areas whose results are visible, involving digital inclusion, with the installation of internet centers in schools and public spaces in 10 of the country's provinces, telemedicine centers in hospitals and health centers in six provinces, as well as the already significant digitization of public services.

"With the implementation of the Conecta project, today we will have the pleasure of going live via the internet with new shops and also with Lusaka, in Zambia, using the transmission resources of the Angosat2 satellite," the minister said.

ANGOTIC2024 is a global information and communication technology event, organized and promoted by the Angolan government, through the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Social Communication.

The event is being held under the motto "Digitize, connect and innovate" and aims to promote debate around current, global and future ICT issues, promote knowledge sharing, facilitate networking for government entities, exhibitors and specialists, as well as presenting innovations and trends in the sector.