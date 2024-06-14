Mauritius: Bangladeshi High Commissioner Presents Credentials to President Roopun

The newly appointed High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Zokey Ahad, presented his Letters of Credence, this morning at the State House in Réduit, to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun.

In a statement, High Commissioner Ahad underlined that Mauritius and Bangladesh already share exemplary bilateral relations but conceded that there are still many areas of cooperation that both countries can explore. He highlighted the need for the two countries, which have some common interests, to move forward hand in hand so as to enhance their socio-economic development.

Moreover, Mr Ahad pointed out that Bangladesh and Mauritius can collaborate in several sectors ranging from education to culture. He also expressed the wish to further contribute in cementing the existing relationship between the two countries during his tenure.

It is recalled that High Commissioner Ahad, a career diplomat, recently served as the Consul General of Bangladesh in Kunming. He joined the service in 1998 and served in various capacities in Bangladesh missions in Beijing, The Hague, Manchester, and Kolkata.

A graduate of Dhaka City College, Mr Ahad holds a Master of Commerce from Jagannath University and an MBA from IBA, Dhaka University. Besides, he also earned a Master of Arts in Diplomacy and Trade from Monash University in Australia.