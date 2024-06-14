Uganda: Brainchild BCW Changes Name to Burson

Brainchild BCW, a global public relations, digital, and events agency has changed name to Burson.

According to the agency, the new brand identity creates value for its clients through reputation to enable innovation, growth and leadership.

"Businesses and organizations are operating in a constant state of complexity and uncertainty, marked by rapid advancements in technology, economic volatility, wide-ranging activism, and social and geopolitical turbulence," said Corey duBrowa, Global CEO, Burson.

"A strong reputation grounded in action, communicated clearly and creatively, and deployed as capital across stakeholders will enable clients to succeed in this environment. Reputation is a company's most valuable asset for enhancing perception and growing performance, preference, valuation and return."

Burson launched its new visual identity and value proposition across all global channels, articulating its modern approach to reinventing how reputation is built and protected in today's dynamic environment.

To bring this new positioning to life, Burson introduced a series of products and programs to empower its counselors and creators to solve clients' challenges across sectors and markets.

The new visual identity, inspired by the power of light to illuminate insights and reveal opportunity, reinforces the company's commitment to counseling clients with bold creativity and advisory solutions.

The company says it is introducing a new framework and consulting methodology to assess and actively manage "reputation capital" across four pillars: Company actions, communications, social narratives and stakeholder beliefs.

Underpinning this work is the Burson Innovation Portfolio, a body of AI-enabled tools that, when paired with human intelligence, enables faster, better insights; precision audience targeting; and culturally relevant creative.

"In today's complex operating environment, business leaders are converting pervasive risks into opportunities for innovation and value creation," said AnnaMaria DeSalva, Global Chairman, Burson.

"The Burson Innovation Portfolio, which draws on the technology strengths of our combined agencies and WPP, reflects our promise to combine artificial and human intelligence in ways that help our clients succeed at the intersection of risk, creativity and reinvention. Leading companies are already leveraging these solutions to build and protect reputation in highly material situations. We are committed to both our clients and our employees that Burson will be an engine for their growth and for the enablement of the transformations that the world needs now."

"A powerful differentiator across the Burson Group is the considerable number of former chief

communications officers and senior client advisers among our ranks who have hands-on

experience managing the issues and opportunities that clients face every day," said duBrowa.

Burson is also unveiling its new learning academy focused on client leadership and skills development to ensure teams are exceptionally well-versed to counsel clients today and tomorrow and are trained on a consistent, global, "one Burson" approach.

"Burson Persons past and present - and certainly future - are known for being high performers who are never satisfied with the status quo, remain relentlessly curious and are constantly striving to improve," duBrowa noted.

"We are pleased to introduce The Burson Academy for the next generation of agency leaders and to continue this important tradition of rigorous professional development."