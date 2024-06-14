South Africa: Here's Hoping That the Government of National Unity Will Put SA Before Individual Egos

opinion

I am hopeful that the ANC, who earned the most votes at 40.18%, has come to its senses and is putting the needs of South Africans before the greed of individual party members.

Dear DM168 reader,

We did it--those of us who voted. We got the politicians to put on their thinking caps and take their gloves off. We are going to be governed by a government of national unity (GNU) that has the ANC and DA as anchor partners and that is open to participation by other parties who abide by a set of very clear and progressive conditions outlined in a document signed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and DA Chairperson of the Federal Council Helen Zille.

The flip-flopping coalition circus was in town after the last vote was counted, but it seems we have a clear idea now of the course we will be following.

Remember during the shouty electioneering season how John Steenhuisen, leader of the official opposition DA, went on and on about how his moonshot pact or Multi-Party Charter (MPC) would oust the ANC "Doomsday Coalition" of the ANC and EFF?

Well, that didn't go as planned, with the MPC not garnering enough votes to run the government as Jacob Zuma's MK party, magicked since 16 December, won double the percentage (14.66%) of all the DA's chums in the MPC put together, who earned a...