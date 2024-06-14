Sudan: Foreign Ministry Issues Press Release On RSF Attack On El-Fashir

14 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued Friday a press release on the attack launched by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against El-Fashir city. Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the text of the statement:

Republic of Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office of the Official Spokesperson and Media Department

press release

Before the ink was dry on the Security Council resolution yesterday, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in which it called on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to end its siege of the city of El-Fashir, immediately stop the fighting in and around the city, and reduce the escalation, the terrorist militia launched a major attack at dawn today, Friday, June 14, on the southeast of the city, with residential areas targeted by intense bombing. The armed forces and joint forces confronted the attack and turned the attackers back. This treacherous behavior of the militia embodies its well-known approach to flouting international legitimacy resolutions, and its being a rogue group against all laws and customs, which makes it necessary for the international community to treat it as a terrorist group that threatens regional and international security.

Issued on Friday, June 14, 2024 BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.