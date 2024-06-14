Sudan: Foreign Ministry Issues Press Release On RSF Attack On El-Fashir

Portsudan — Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued Friday a press release on the attack launched by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against El-Fashir city. Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the text of the statement:

Republic of Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office of the Official Spokesperson and Media Department

press release

Before the ink was dry on the Security Council resolution yesterday, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in which it called on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to end its siege of the city of El-Fashir, immediately stop the fighting in and around the city, and reduce the escalation, the terrorist militia launched a major attack at dawn today, Friday, June 14, on the southeast of the city, with residential areas targeted by intense bombing. The armed forces and joint forces confronted the attack and turned the attackers back. This treacherous behavior of the militia embodies its well-known approach to flouting international legitimacy resolutions, and its being a rogue group against all laws and customs, which makes it necessary for the international community to treat it as a terrorist group that threatens regional and international security.

Issued on Friday, June 14, 2024 BH/BH